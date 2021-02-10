Joseph-Day notched 55 tackles (35 solo), one sack, three defensed passes and one forced fumble across 16 games in 2020.
Joseph-Day has now handled a full 16-game regular-season slate in back-to-back seasons, and he increased his tackle total by 11 in 2020 despite handling 87 less defensive snaps. Though Joseph-Day doesn't possess much upside as a pass rusher, his involvement as a run stopper makes him a quality fantasy option in IDP leagues that require defensive tackles in the starting lineup.
