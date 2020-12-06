Joseph-Day (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
The 25-year-old received the questionable tag due to the hip injury but is ready to go for Week 13. Joseph-Day should take up his usual starting post at nose tackle for Los Angeles.
