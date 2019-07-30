Joseph-Day is an early favorite to start at nose tackle, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports.

A sixth-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, Joseph-Day didn't see the field last season. However, with Ndamukong Suh no longer in the picture, there's an opening on the defensive line, and Joseph-Day has already received a significant number of reps at nose tackle in the Rams' base 3-4 defense. The second-year pro also committed to an offseason conditioning and nutrition program to shed body fat and replace it with weight and muscle mass. "He really had a good offseason. He was one of the guys that really stood out for us," head coach Sean McVay said. "I think he's really taken a big step from year one to year two with what we've seen so far."