Joseph-Day is expected to start in the Rams 3-4 base defense, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

With A'Shawn Robinson deemed out indefinitely with a cardiovascular condition, it comes as little surprise that Joseph-Day will fill the void after starting 15 games last year. The sixth-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft recorded a modest 44 tackles (25 solo) and two sacks through 16 games last season while posting an underwhelming 63.0 PFF grade. While there could be improvement in Joseph-Day's second full season, it's probably best to take a wait-and-see approach in most IDP settings.