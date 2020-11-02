Joseph-Day collected a season-high five tackles and a sack during Sunday's 28-17 loss to Miami.
This was Joseph-Day's best showing of the 2020 campaign and his fourth career five-tackle game. He's ceding a few defensive snaps to fellow defensive tackle Greg Gains, as the Rams continue to rotate their defensive linemen. All-Pro Aaron Donald helps create opportunities for his teammates with opponents keying on him, so Joseph-Day will have chances to pad his stat line. However, the nose tackle probably still isn't a weekly fantasy option in most settings.