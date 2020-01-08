Rams' Sebastian Joseph-Day: Registers 44 tackles
Joseph-Day recorded 44 tackles (25 solo), two sacks and a pass breakup over 16 games in 2019.
After not playing in his rookie season, Joseph-Day garnered a starting role in his second year. He averaged 30.5 defensive snaps per game, and he was a valuable member of the Rams' sturdy run defense. The 24-year-old has two years remaining on his rookie contract.
