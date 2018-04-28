Rams' Sebastian Joseph: Selected in sixth round
The Rams selected Joseph in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 195th overall.
Joseph started all 12 games at nose tackle for Maryland in 2017, finishing the season as an All-Big Ten honorable mention. He seems capable of playing each at each spot in the trenches of Gregg Williams' 3-4 scheme, though he'll likely find playing time hard to come by along the Rams' stacked defensive line.
