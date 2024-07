Jolly (undisclosed) does not carry an injury designation for the start of training camp, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Jolly ended the 2023 season on the injured reserve list with an undisclosed injury. He appears to be over the injury and he will compete for a spot on the Rams' cornerback depth chart. Jolly logged 88 snaps on special teams across four regular-season games in 2023 and did not record a tackle.