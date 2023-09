Jolly (undisclosed) reverted to the Rams' injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jolly went unclaimed after he was waived with an injury designation Tuesday, though the nature of his issue is still unclear. The 2022 undrafted free agent will now have to spend at least the first four games of this season on IR, unless he can reach an injury settlement with the Rams in the meantime.