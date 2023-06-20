The Rams signed Michel to a one-year deal Tuesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Michel spent the 2021 campaign with the Rams, rushing 208 times for 845 yards and four touchdowns while notching career-high marks through the air (21 receptions for 128 yards and one score). However, he wasn't retained by the Rams and started 2022 with the Chargers. He appeared in just 10 games, garnering 45 touches for 159 yards, before getting waived in late December. Cam Akers figures to lead the Rams' backfield, which also features 2022 fifth-round pick Kyren Williams and 2023 sixth-round pick Zach Evans, but Michel has proven to be a capable backup in head coach Sean McVay's system.