Michel is set to operate as a featured back Sunday against the Buccaneers with Darrell Henderson (ribs) inactive, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Michel rattled off 46 yards on 10 carries versus the Colts with Henderson exiting that Week 2 contest early, and he's now set to likely pace the backfield in carries versus the Buccaneers. The matchup against Tampa Bay's brick wall of a defensive front isn't exactly enviable, and seventh-round rookie Jake Funk will rotate in as well, per Rodrigue. However, Michel's edge in experience over Funk and strong performance in Week 2 could well allow him to lead the ground attack versus the Bucs.