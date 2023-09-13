Bennett's placement on the reserve/NFI list Wednesday was due to an illness, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

When Rams coach Sean McVay was initially asked about Bennett on Wednesday, he declined to indicate the nature of the issue that resulted in the quarterback landing on the reserve/NFI list. It has since been made clear that Bennett is dealing with an illness, though McVay declined to elaborate "out of respect for the particulars and the specifics." Bennett had been managing a shoulder injury for several weeks, but that appears unrelated to Wednesday's transaction.