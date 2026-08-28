Bennett didn't play in the Rams' 20-18 preseason win over the Chargers on Thursday.

The 2023 fourth-round pick got an extensive audition in Saturday's preseason win over the Saints, throwing for 181 yards and rushing for two touchdowns. Head coach Sean McVay wanted to give Bennett's competition for the No. 2 quarterback role, rookie first-round pick Ty Simpson, his own extended look Thursday, and Bennett therefore got the night off. The job battle between the two is reportedly still unsettled, and Simpson's strong play Thursday (129 total yards, one pass TD) likely makes McVay's imminent decision that much harder.