Bennett completed 15 of 24 passes for 142 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while rushing once for four yards in the Rams' 34-17 preseason loss to the Raiders on Saturday night.

Bennett didn't quite put up the same caliber of numbers as he did during the preseason-opening win over the Chargers last Saturday night, but he still logged valuable reps and put together a solid performance. The fact the rookie fourth-round pick has been given such an extensive look over the first two preseason games could theoretically mean he's being considered for the No. 2 job, but the more likely scenario is that head coach Sean McVay might be contemplating both Brett Rypien and Bennett on the final roster behind Matthew Stafford.