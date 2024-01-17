Head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that he's uncertain whether Bennett (illness) will remain with the Rams in 2024, saying it's "a conversation for another time," Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Bennett, a 2023 fourth-round pick, spent his entire rookie campaign on the reserve/NFI list due to an undisclosed non-football illness. His absence was felt during the portions of the season in which Matthew Stafford missed time, as the Rams struggled to find answers while cycling through an unimpressive carousel of backup options. McVay said he thinks Bennett is "doing better," but that he "wouldn't be in a position to answer that accurately right now."