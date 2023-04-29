The Rams selected Bennett in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 128th overall.

A former walk-on quarterback turned two-time national champion, Bennett has come a long way to get onto the NFL Draft radar. The 25-year-old was a game manager in his first season as a starter for Georgia before becoming a Heisman finalist in 2022 by throwing for over 4,000 yards and 27 touchdowns. Size is an issue for Bennett (5-11, 192) but he has functional arm strength and sneaky athleticism to boot. He's not likely to be the long-term answer behind Matthew Stafford, but he adds depth to the Rams' quarterback room and that was needed in this draft.