Bennett completed 17 of 29 passes for 191 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and rushed twice for two yards in the Rams' 34-17 preseason loss to the Chargers on Saturday night.

Bennett came in on the Rams' fourth possession and remained in the game the rest of the way, overcoming a slow start that saw him open with three straight incompletions. The rookie fourth-round selection and two-time college national champion connected with Puka Nacua for a 10-yard touchdown pass late in the first half for his first NFL scoring toss, and he also hit the fifth-round pick for a 17-yard gain on his first completion. Bennett could conceivably beat out Brett Rypien for the No. 2 job behind Matthew Stafford with a strong enough preseason, although given the veteran's recent injury history, head coach Sean McVay may be more comfortable entrusting that role to a player who at least has a modicum of regular-season experience.