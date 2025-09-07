Rams' Stetson Bennett: Inactive Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bennett (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
The Rams didn't indicate that Bennett will serve as an emergency quarterback. That means he'll observe Sunday's game in street clothes while Jimmy Garoppolo serves as the Rams' backup quarterback behind Matthew Stafford.
