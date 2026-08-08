Rams' Stetson Bennett: May not play vs. Kansas City

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Saturday that he has not decided whether Bennett will play in the Rams' preseason opener against the Chiefs on Saturday, Aug. 15, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

McVay relayed that rookie first-rounder Ty Simpson will "definitely" play in the Rams' first exhibition game, though it's not clear whether Bennett or starter Matthew Stafford will also suit up. Bennett has not played in an NFL regular-season game since he was selected by the Rams in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he's projected to operate as Stafford's backup for the 2026 campaign, with Simpson serving as the QB3.