Bennett (shoulder) has been ruled out for Week 1 against the Seahawks on Sunday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The Rams will call up Brett Rypien from the practice squad to assume the backup quarterback spot behind Matthew Stafford. Bennett has been dealing with arm soreness through training camp, culminating in a disappointing preseason finale where he completed just 4-of-9 passes for 14 yards and two interceptions. Bennett's status beyond Week 1 is unclear as of now.