Bennett completed four of nine passes for 14 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Rams' 41-0 preseason loss to the Broncos on Saturday night.

Bennett drew the start but struggled for the majority of his three drives. The rookie capped off his final possession with an interception at the Broncos' 37-yard line on a pass intended for Demarcus Robinson, putting an ugly finish to what had been a solid preseason coming into the night. Bennett had completed 32 of 53 passes for 333 yards with a touchdown and an interception over the first pair of exhibitions, and it now remains to be seen whether the Rams will opt to keep a third quarterback on the active roster behind Matthew Stafford and Brett Rypien.