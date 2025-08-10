Bennett completed 16 of 24 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Saturday's 31-21 preseason win over the Cowboys. He also rushed three times for 11 yards.

Bennett player the entire game with neither Matthew Stafford (back) nor Jimmy Garoppolo suiting up. The third-string quarterback led touchdown drives on each of the Rams' first two possessions, though both were capped by Blake Corum touchdown runs. Bennett was picked off in the third quarter, then finished strong with fourth-quarter touchdown passes of nine yards to Cody Schrader and five yards to Brennan Presley. Bennett seems locked into the third spot on the depth chart ahead of the team's second preseason game Aug. 16 against the Chargers.