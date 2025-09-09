Avila suffered a sprained ankle during Sunday's win over the Texans, Wyatt Miller of the Rams' official site reports.

Avila is now considered to be week-to-week after having exited Sunday's matchup in the second quarter before returning in the fourth quarter. Head coach Sean McVay said there's a chance Avila could be ready for the team's Week 2 matchup versus the Titans and will know more about his status following Wednesday's projected workloads. If he ends up being unable to play, Justin Dedich will likely start at left guard in his place.