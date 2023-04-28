The Rams selected Avila in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 36th overall.

Avila (6-foot-4, 332 pounds) can line up anywhere in a pinch, but at the NFL level, his ideal fit is likely at guard or center. Avila projects as a potentially dominant force at either position, boasting major density at no cost to his athleticism, as his 5.21-second 40-yard dash and 29.5-inch vertical are strong figures even for a player much lighter than himself. Avila was arguably the main reason why TCU was able to neutralize former Michigan standout defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who Dallas selected in the first round, last season.