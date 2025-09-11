Avila (ankle) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Avila suffered a sprained ankle in the team's 14-9 win over the Texans in Week 1, and he has now opened the week of practice on the sidelines. The offensive guard will have two more chances to return to practice this week before Sunday's matchup with the Titans. If Avila does end up missing Week 2, Justin Dedich is the top candidate to start at left guard in his place.