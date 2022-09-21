The Rams signed McKinley to their active roster off Tennessee's practice squad Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
McKinley appeared in 11 games for the Browns last year before tearing his Achilles in December. After returning to full strength, he worked out for a few teams this offseason but could only garner a practice-squad deal from the Titans. However, the former first-round pick will now get an opportunity to carve out a reserve role with the defending champions.
