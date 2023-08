Brown missed a 39-yard field-goal attempt during Saturday's 41-0 preseason loss to the Broncos.

Brown wasn't given many opportunities to show off his leg with the Rams offense stuck in neutral all night, and his lone field goal attempt sailed wide left. The rookie kicker missed half of his four field-goal attempts, and while he did make all four of his PATs, the pair of misses may be enough for the Rams to call on some veteran help after Tuesday's cutdown day.