Brown connected on one of two field goal attempts and converted both of his extra point attempts during the Rams' 34-17 preseason loss to the Chargers on Saturday.

A 46-yard field-goal attempt by Brown in the third quarter sailed wide left, while the rookie kicker nailed two PATs and a 39-yard field goal. The Rams haven't signed anyone to compete with Brown for the starting role after Christopher Dunn was waived, but with Brown's longest field goal in college clocking in at a mere 52 yards, any more struggles with accuracy on intermediate kicks could force the Rams to look for veteran help to challenge the rookie.