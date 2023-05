Brown agreed to terms with the Rams as an undrafted free agent Monday, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Brown 39 of his 44 field-goal attempts and all 78 of his extra-point tries during his two-year career at Oklahoma State and will now head to Los Angeles. Despite going undrafted, Brown should have an ample opportunity to compete for the starting job as the only other kicker currently on the roster is his fellow undrafted free agent Christopher Dunn.