Brown currently stands as the Rams' only kicker after Christopher Dunn was waived, Cameron DaSilva of TheRamsWire reports.

With Dunn being waived, Brown won the battle of the UDFA's looking to replace one of the most accurate and consistent kickers in the league in Matt Gay. This doesn't mean the job is necessarily Brown's as of yet, as the team may choose to bring in another kicker to compete for the job this summer. However, for now, Brown can be penciled in as the Rams' starting kicker.