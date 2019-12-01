Play

Smart (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

This will be Smart's third time as a healthy scratch this year, as the Rams will roll out five healthy defensive linemen in their 3-4 defense. Smart has compiled six tackles (one solo) through nine games he's played.

