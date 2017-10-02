Rams' Tavon Austin: Active in rushing attack Sunday

Austin rushed six times for 48 yards during Sunday's 35-30 win over Dallas. His lone reception went for minus-2 yards.

Dallas struggled to contain the Los Angeles running game all afternoon Sunday, and Austin had his best showing of the season, as a result. Still, the speedster isn't involved enough in the offensive game plan to be a reliable fantasy option. He's only caught two passes and rushed for just 81 yards all season. It's worth noting that Austin nursed concussion symptoms last week, but at this stage of the game, he's nothing more than a periphery piece of the Rams' offense. The schedule toughens up over the coming weeks, too.