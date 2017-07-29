Austin (wrist) was a full participant at Saturday's practice, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

The 2013 first-round pick was spotted running full routes downfield, which is a great sign for the receiver who had wrist surgery in May. Austin has huge significance as the Rams' top wideout, as well as kickoff and punt returner. The 26-year-old is speedy and talented, but he continues to be hindered by the lack of organization in the rest of the offense -- especially at the quarterback position. Still, Austin will receive a high percentage of targets in Los Angeles, so expect him to be a productive, mid-tier fantasy asset.