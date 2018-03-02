Rams' Tavon Austin: Bags apparently packed
The Rams will either trade or release Austin before the start of the league year, a source has told Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Austin has come nowhere near his No. 8 overall status from 2013, never posting more than 509 receiving yards in five NFL seasons while typically being used more as a gadget-play guy or big-play specialist. Although the Rams finally put together an exciting offense in 2017, Austin was even less a focal point, totaling an ugly 47 receiving yards to go with 270 rushing yards while suiting up in all 16 games. It appears his time with the Rams may be done.
More News
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....