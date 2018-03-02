Rams' Tavon Austin: Bags apparently packed

The Rams will either trade or release Austin before the start of the league year, a source has told Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Austin has come nowhere near his No. 8 overall status from 2013, never posting more than 509 receiving yards in five NFL seasons while typically being used more as a gadget-play guy or big-play specialist. Although the Rams finally put together an exciting offense in 2017, Austin was even less a focal point, totaling an ugly 47 receiving yards to go with 270 rushing yards while suiting up in all 16 games. It appears his time with the Rams may be done.