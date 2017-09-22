Rams' Tavon Austin: Being evaluated for concussion
Austin is being evaluated for a concussion, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Austin is not the only Rams' wideout to suffer a head injury, as Sammy Watkins was also taken to the locker room to be evaluated. Austin ends the night with three rushes for 14 yards and no receptions, but did fumble a kick return. Look for more updates on his status to come Friday.
