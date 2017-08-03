Rams' Tavon Austin: Dealing with hamstring issue

Austin is dealing with a hamstring injury, Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports.

Austin went down in Wednesday's practice with a vague leg injury that needed clarification. Fortunately he shouldn't be out long, as head coach Sean McVay qualified the hamstring tweak as "mild". Until Austin returns, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp should hold down the top two receiver positions.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories