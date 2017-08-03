Rams' Tavon Austin: Dealing with hamstring issue
Austin is dealing with a hamstring injury, Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports.
Austin went down in Wednesday's practice with a vague leg injury that needed clarification. Fortunately he shouldn't be out long, as head coach Sean McVay qualified the hamstring tweak as "mild". Until Austin returns, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp should hold down the top two receiver positions.
More News
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Leaves practice with leg injury•
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Back for training camp•
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Envisioned as downfield threat under new offensive coordinator•
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Undergoes wrist surgery•
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Caps season with disappointing showing•
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Rushes in score against San Francisco•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...