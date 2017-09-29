Rams' Tavon Austin: Fine to face Cowboys
Austin (concussion) was a full participant at Friday's practice and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Dallas.
With Sammy Watkins (concussion) also cleared, Austin likely will have to settle for a role as a gadget player and return specialist. The latter isn't even a guarantee, considering he's struggled with ball security on special teams.
More News
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Full practice Thursday•
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Starts week with limited practice•
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: In concussion protocol•
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Just eight yards from scrimmage in loss•
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Plays just seven snaps•
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Rankings: Brady No. 1 again
With Thursday Night Football looming, it's time to make those tough lineup calls. Here's what...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
TNF breakdown: Jones the one to own
The Packers unsurprisingly dominated the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but they paid the...
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...