Play

Rams' Tavon Austin: Fine to face Cowboys

Austin (concussion) was a full participant at Friday's practice and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Dallas.

With Sammy Watkins (concussion) also cleared, Austin likely will have to settle for a role as a gadget player and return specialist. The latter isn't even a guarantee, considering he's struggled with ball security on special teams.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories