Rams' Tavon Austin: Full practice Thursday
Austin (concussion) was a full practice participant Thursday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Like fellow wideout Sammy Watkins, Austin is progressing through the protocol for head injuries at a steady rate, with 10 days between games helping both players' causes. Austin has seen the field for only 31 offensive snaps through three games, though, making him a fringe consideration under the best of circumstances.
