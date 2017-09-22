Rams' Tavon Austin: In concussion protocol
Austin was placed in concussion protocol according to head coach Sean McVay, NFL.com reports.
Austin left the game late in the fourth quarter with the head injury, short after Sammy Watkins (concussion) was taken back to the locker room. With both Austin and Watkins sidelined for the moment, the Rams will rely on Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp as the top two wideouts. The long weekend will give Austin a chance to rest, but he'll still need to pass protocol testing before he can take the field.
More News
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Just eight yards from scrimmage in loss•
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Plays just seven snaps•
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Not on injury report Wednesday•
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: On pace to play Week 1•
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Likely out again Saturday•
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...