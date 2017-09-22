Rams' Tavon Austin: In concussion protocol

Austin was placed in concussion protocol according to head coach Sean McVay, NFL.com reports.

Austin left the game late in the fourth quarter with the head injury, short after Sammy Watkins (concussion) was taken back to the locker room. With both Austin and Watkins sidelined for the moment, the Rams will rely on Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp as the top two wideouts. The long weekend will give Austin a chance to rest, but he'll still need to pass protocol testing before he can take the field.