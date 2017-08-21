Rams' Tavon Austin: Likely out again Saturday
Head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Austin (hamstring) will "more than likely" sit out Saturday against the Chargers, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site
Just one day ago, McVay termed Austin "day-to-day," which isn't exactly backed up by his determination that the wide receiver is expected to miss yet another preseason game. In the meantime, the Rams will continue to trot out a three-wide formation composed of Sammy Watkins, Robert Woods and rookie Cooper Kupp.
