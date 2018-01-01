Rams' Tavon Austin: More involved in Week 17

Austin rushed four times for 24 yards and caught three of five targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 34-13 loss to San Francisco.

After seeing the field for just six offensive snaps last week, Austin was much more involved in Week 17. However, it's also because the Rams rested and limited a number of their starters. It's been a disastrous fantasy campaign for the speedster, as he never found a niche in first-year head coach Sean McVay's offense. There's a chance Austin can carve out a role in 2018, but it's probably best to take a wait-and-see approach in keeper/dynasty settings, and he's likely best viewed as a risky late-round target come draft season.