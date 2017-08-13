Rams' Tavon Austin: Not practicing this week
Austin (hamstring) will not practice this week, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Austin has been dealing with a hamstring issue since the start of August, and it looks like the team is remaining cautious with the hope he can still play in the preseason. With Austin's continued absence, there should be plenty of opportunities for the newly acquired wideout Sammy Watkins to get first time reps on the outside.
More News
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Role in question following Watkins acquisition•
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Still not practicing•
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Leaves practice with leg injury•
-
Rams' Tavon Austin: Back for training camp•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...