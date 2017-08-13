Play

Rams' Tavon Austin: Not practicing this week

Austin (hamstring) will not practice this week, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Austin has been dealing with a hamstring issue since the start of August, and it looks like the team is remaining cautious with the hope he can still play in the preseason. With Austin's continued absence, there should be plenty of opportunities for the newly acquired wideout Sammy Watkins to get first time reps on the outside.

