Rams' Tavon Austin: Plays just nine snaps in Week 6
Austin rushed twice for no yardage and didn't receive a target during Sunday's 27-17 win over Jacksonville.
After scoring his first touchdown of the season last week, the speedster was on the field for just nine of 59 offense snaps and uninvolved in the passing attack Sunday. Austin has garnered only 10 targets through six games, as he's been utilized mainly as a change-of-pace rusher under first-year head coach Sean McVay. Unless his role changes dramatically, and in short order, this has the makings of a lost season. Austin checks out as nothing more than a low-floor, low-ceiling flier at this stage of the game.
