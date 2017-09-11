Rams' Tavon Austin: Plays just seven snaps

Austin rushed twice for 11 yards and caught his only target for seven yards during Sunday's win over Indianapolis.

Considering this game was in hand early, and Austin was limited with a hamstring injury throughout training camp, it wasn't surprising to see him on the field for just seven of 65 offensive snaps. He did show nice burst and vision with the ball in his hands, and the burner still owns big-play potential. However, Los Angeles has a few more weapons in the passing attack than in years past, so the significance of Austin's role is still up in the air. He should probably be considered a risky start in most fantasy settings next week.