Rams' Tavon Austin: Plays two snaps in loss to Atlanta
Austin received just two offensive snaps and wasn't targeted during Saturday's 26-13 loss to the Falcons in the wild-card round.
After topping 50 receptions in consecutive seasons, Austin only received 22 targets in 2017. He was more involved in the rushing attack with a career-high 59 carries for 270 yards and a touchdown, as he only caught 13 passes for 47 yards. The additions of Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Sammy Watkins pushed Austin down the receiver depth chart and almost entirely out of the offensive gameplan. Austin is under contract through the 2021 season with a $42 million pact, however, there is now only $5 million of dead cap space tied to his deal. The Rams' brass are meeting to discuss Austin's future with the organization, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports, so considering his lack of playing time throughout the season, it wouldn't be surprising if the eighth overall selection from the 2013 draft isn't on the Week 1 roster next season.
