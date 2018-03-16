Rams' Tavon Austin: Restructures contract
Austin restructured his contract and will remain with the Rams, Gary Klein of The Los Angeles Times reports.
It was rumored that Austin would either seek a trade or release at the beginning of the new league year, but the longtime Ram will remain in Los Angeles for at least the immediate future. The 27-year-old saw a major drop in pass-catching production in Sean McVay's offense last season, recording 13 receptions for 47 yards. However, Austin did see a career-high 59 rushing attempts for 270 yards and one score.
