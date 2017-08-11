Rams' Tavon Austin: Role in question following Watkins acquisition

Austin (hamstring) could be relegated to a bit role within the Rams offense following Friday's trade acquisition of wideout Sammy Watkins, NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal reports.

Austin has barely practiced during training camp due to a hamstring problem, which follows him missing Los Angeles' offseason program after undergoing wrist surgery. Although the four-year, $42 million contract he signed last summer suggests Austin should be a big part of the Rams offense, the pieces the team has accumulated this offseason could ultimately prove otherwise. In Watkins, the Rams finally have a proven No. 1 wideout, which figures to move Robert Woods to the position opposite him -- one he played in Buffalo the last three seasons. Behind them, rookie third-rounder Cooper Kupp has made waves as a slot receiver and looks destined for significant early playing time there. As a result, Austin, who has never topped 510 receiving yards in a season, could be pushed toward the fringes. While the speedster could still prove impactful on deep routes and plays in space, the Rams' three newly acquired receivers could hurt his fantasy stock going forward.