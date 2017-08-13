Rams' Tavon Austin: Ruled out Saturday
Austin (hamstring) won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reports.
Austin has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, so his absence Saturday isn't surprising. Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods should start on the outside, with Cooper Kupp in the slot.
