Rams' Tavon Austin: Ruled out Saturday

Austin (hamstring) won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reports.

Austin has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, so his absence Saturday isn't surprising. Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods should start on the outside, with Cooper Kupp in the slot.

