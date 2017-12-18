Rams' Tavon Austin: Rushes for 44 yards in road win
Austin rushed 10 times for 44 yards during Sunday's 42-7 win over Seattle.
The speedster's first carry came in the second quarter with the Rams ahead 13-0, and then he didn't touch the ball again until the game was entirely out of hand in the third quarter. Austin still only saw the field for 14 of 71 offensive plays, and he didn't receive a target for a second consecutive week. As a result, there aren't many fantasy settings where he should be relied on, especially at this stage of the season.
