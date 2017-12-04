Rams' Tavon Austin: Rushes for eight yards
Austin rushed three times for eight yards and failed to haul in his lone reception during Sunday's 32-16 win over Arizona.
Austin's underwhelming season continues, and at this stage of the game, he's a low-end option in all fantasy settings. The 2013 first-round pick has been just targeted 17 times through 12 games, as Austin has been utilized more as a change-of-pace rusher with 44 totes for 196 yards on the campaign. The speedsters potential game-breaking ability in space hasn't materialized with head coach Sean McVay's calling the plays, and with Los Angeles 9-3 and eyeing the postseason, it's unlikely Austin becomes more involved in the offense over the finals weeks.
